Farmington teacher signs 60th teaching contract

However, many would disagree. On Monday, district officials, current and former Farmington High School staff, and family joined Mr. Bonds in celebrating the milestone.

"What people don’t know, or they might know, or they forget is this man has touched so many lives, that he has a gift of impacting those at-risk kids, and the number of those at-risk kids that would have never made it through Farmington High, but stayed because of Mr. Bonds is huge," said a former staff member.

It is believed that Mr. Bonds is the longest serving teacher in the state. You can say he's seen it all—even teaching through a pandemic.

While he said he doesn't know what's next, it's clear that he has left an impact on his school.



