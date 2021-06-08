Fast-acting firefighters stopped grass fire from becoming disastrous

Megan Abundis
RUIDOSO, N.M.- Fire crews had to act fast as a brush fire spread near Ruidoso Tuesday.
"They immediately issued an all call which is when everybody comes, and we got out here, and it looked very, very scary-- lots of smoke, lots of flames, lots of trees torching," said Kerry Gladden who is with the Village of Ruidoso.
As the fire burned, people on the other side of the ridge, which is all residential, were paying close attention.
"We could see the smoke coming over the hill," Jeff Cearly.
Gladden said additional resources allowed crews to get the upper hand.
"We had some air support come in from grant county," she said.
Retardant and water dropped in the right spot, stopping the fire from spreading.
It burned approximately 25 acres. As of Tuesday night, it was 25% contained.
