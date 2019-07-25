Fatal wrecks in southeastern New Mexico prompt crackdown | KOB 4
Fatal wrecks in southeastern New Mexico prompt crackdown

Fatal wrecks in southeastern New Mexico prompt crackdown

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 02:42 PM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in southeastern New Mexico's oil country are responding to multiple deadly wrecks with a crackdown on reckless and inattentive drivers.

The New Mexico State Police said Thursday that reckless speed and driven inattention were the main factors in seven fatal wrecks in Lea County that so far this year claimed 13 lives.

The State Police said the crackdown includes joint patrols with the county Sheriff's Office, a focus on companies that operate unsafe commercial vehicles and "zero tolerance" for traffic law violators.

Three Texans were killed Wednesday when their pickup collided with a commercial truck near Hobbs.

Those killed were identified as 47-year-old Brady Steele of Dublin, 25-year-old Dakota Lujan of Fritch and 21-year-old Nygel Key of Fritch.

Five Texans were killed in a July 11 collision near Jal.

The Associated Press


Created: July 25, 2019 02:42 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

