Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Meg Hilling
April 01, 2019 06:41 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- Fernando Azofeifa is accused of killing his five-year-old son.
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident unfolded over the weekend after Azofeifa allegedly pointed a rifle at a man who was present during the custody exchange of the child between Azofefia and the boy's mother.
Deputies issued a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“They had been constantly trying to make contact with him, call him, looked for him and searched through the night for him and, unfortunately, he wouldn't get back with our deputies,” said Jayme Harcow, San Juan County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. “We didn't make contact with him until the next day."
That contact was made shortly after the child's mother says she received a text from Azofeifa.
“She had gotten a text from Fernando stating that she would never see her son again," Harcow said.
The boy was found dead inside his father’s apartment.
The cause of his death has not yet been released. The body was sent for an autopsy.
After being taken into custody, deputies said Azofeifa admitted to killing his son.
