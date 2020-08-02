Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad | KOB 4
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 02, 2020 12:50 PM
Created: August 02, 2020 12:39 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M.- Carlsbad police arrested a man who is accused of killing his 8-year-old daughter.

Police said they received information Saturday afternoon about the death of a child at home in Carlsbad.

After SWAT officers made contact with Juan Lerma, he was taken into custody.

Officers located the deceased child, but have not revealed how she died. 

Lerma is charged with abuse of a child result in death, tampering with evidence and intimidation of a witness.


