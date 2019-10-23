Father claims school officials failed to properly notify parents of no school

He said he hugged and kissed his daughter goodbye when he dropped her off to school like any other day.

"Typical school day. We were supposed to have parent-teacher conferences,” Schenk said. “I was actually subbing at the school next door."

Hours later, Schenk found out Sierra Vista Primary School was closed for the day.

"I was certainly panicked as a parent not knowing where my child was,” he said.

Schenk later found out school officials notified parents on Facebook.

However, Schenk said he does not have a Facebook page.

"I personally don't have a Facebook. My wife doesn't have a Facebook,” he said.

"The calendar we were supplied with by the school clearly states parent-teacher conferences on the 17th and 18th. I dropped her off on the 17th, but it does not say no school,” Schenk said.

Schenk said eventually he found his daughter sitting inside a classroom alone.

"Luckily my daughter was patiently waiting for two hours,” he said.

Ruidoso Municipal School District did not address the communication barrier, but told KOB 4 in a statement:

"Thursday, October 17th was a non-attendance day for the 521 students at Ruidoso's Sierra Vista Primary School. The father of the child was present in the school building during the time in question. Parent-Teacher conferences were held in the building on that day."

"We are ultimately wanting the district to take its responsibility in the matter and simply update their website,” Schenk said.