Father held without bond, accused of killing 5-year-old son

Meg Hilling
April 05, 2019 07:03 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. —  Fernando Azofeifa is behind bars awaiting trial after deputies say he admitted to killing his five-year-old son.

Investigators with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office say Azofeifa was supposed to return the child to his mother last Sunday, following an overnight custody exchange.

Instead, deputies say Azofeifa pulled a gun on the mother's boyfriend before driving away with his son.

Deputies were called to the scene and issued a warrant for aggravated assault but were unable to find Azofeifa that day. Azofeifa did not return the child to his mother the next morning.

The child's mother told the judge that Azofeifa sent her a text on Sunday morning that said she would never see her child again.

Following that text, deputies say they were able to locate Azofeifa at his apartment n Farmington and it was there the child was found dead. In court, it was revealed that Azofeifa admitted to authorities that he had smothered his child with a pillow before placing his body in the bathtub. 

Azofeifa told the deputies that the boy didn't want to go back with his mother. Deputies say Azofeifa then told his child it was "time to go and meet Jesus," before smothering him. 

The judge ordered the two cases be bound over to district court and that Azofeifa is held without bond.

Updated: April 05, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 04:28 PM

