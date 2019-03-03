Father involved in Santa Fe car crash dies
March 03, 2019 10:12 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Dominic Archuleta, the Santa Fe father who was involved in a crash that killed his 9-year-old son Jeremiah, has died.
Dominic was driving his son to school in Santa Fe when the crash happened.
Dominic had been on life support since Feb. 22.
