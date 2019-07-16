FBI: Body found in trunk of burning car
Joshua Panas
July 16, 2019 12:54 PM
CHURCH ROCK, N.M.- A body was found in the truck on a burning car near Church Rock, New Mexico, according to the FBI.
Church Rock is about 10 miles east of Gallup.
The FBI said the vehicle, possibly a Dodge Avenger SXT, was in an isolated area off Pipeline Road.
The Office of the Medical Investigator will attempt to determine the cause of death and identity of the person.
Anyone with information about the incident or who recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area on Monday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: July 16, 2019 12:54 PM
Created: July 16, 2019 12:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved