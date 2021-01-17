FBI: Cowboys for Trump founder taken into custody in connection to Capitol riots

"Blood will run out of the building," he said in the video.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Griffin.

According to an investigator, Griffin said he was planning on bringing his own firearms to D.C. on Inauguration Day.

"I will embrace my Second Amendment. I will keep my right to bear arms," said Griffin during a recent Otero County meeting.

Griffin's group Cowboys for Trump has previously demonstrated at many events including anti-public health order protests. The group also came under fire last May when Griffin said “I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat."

Attorney General Hector Balderas called on Griffin to resign from his position, citing three reasons: That he misused public office for personal gain, neglected his duties as county commissioners, and participated in the Capitol riot.

Balderas said if Griffin doesn't resign, his office will seek to remove him.