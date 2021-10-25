FBI increases reward for Shiprock cold case

“Though he was quiet, his presence always brought up happiness because he would just sit there and smile,” said Nelson.

Last year, on Oct. 5th Isiah was found dead in a wash close to a gas station in Shiprock. The cause of death was revealed to be strangulation, and the FBI has labeled the case as a homicide.

“In the case of Isiah Billy The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible please come forward it’s time it’s time to get justice for Isiah's mother and his family” said Frank Fisher, FBI Public Affairs officer.

If you have any information on Isiah’s case, contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or go online at tips.fbi.gov.