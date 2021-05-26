FBI: New Mexico man sent texts threatening to kill President Biden | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

FBI: New Mexico man sent texts threatening to kill President Biden

FBI: New Mexico man sent texts threatening to kill President Biden

Joshua Panas
Created: May 26, 2021 08:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico man was arrested after an FBI agent was tipped off to threatening texts. 

John Benjamin Thornton is accused of sending a series of bizarre texts to people in other states. 

The texts reference executing "Joe Biden for treason." The rant goes on to state "I'm killing them for superconductive quantum tunneling into the brainwaves of methamphetamine users."

Another message said Thornton was going to "start the revolution."

Thornton is charged with using interstate commerce communications to threat or injure a person.

He is scheduled to appear in a Las Cruces courtroom Friday for a detention hearing. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim
Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes
Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes
Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico
Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico