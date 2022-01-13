FBI offers $10K reward for information in homicide case

Diana Castillo
Updated: January 13, 2022 08:34 PM
Created: January 13, 2022 08:30 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — A mother in the Four Corners is still seeking justice for her murdered son, Zachariah Juwaun Shorty.
He was last seen alive on July 21, 2020, at the Journey Inn in Farmington. Four days later, he was found dead in Nenahnezad on the Navajo Nation. Almost two years later, Zachariah's killer has not been found.
“I just pray that, whoever is watching this, they do the right thing and they come forward and bring justice to Zachariah, the justice that he deserves, and, you know, bring some peace to this case,” said Vangie Randall-Shorty, Zachariah’s mother.
Last week, the FBI increased the reward to $10,000 for any information that can help solve Zachariah's murder.
“Zachariah deserves justice – not only Zachariah, but other families out there. I just hope that they see the strength that I have and you know using my voice,“ Randall-Shorty said.
In the past year, she has organized marches and rallies in hopes of bringing awareness to Zachariah's case and countless others, and she plans to do the same this year. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the FBI.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company