FBI issues warrant for bank robbery suspect, offers reward
KOB Web Staff
February 22, 2019 02:06 PM
GALLUP, N.M. - The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for robbing a bank in Gallup.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 46-year-old Richard Johns. Agents say he robbed the Washington Federal Bank on Aztec Avenue on Tuesday.
Johns has a large tattoo on his forehead that says "Dine" and another tattoo on his front neck with the "$" symbol.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Gallup Police at 505-722-2002.
