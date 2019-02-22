FBI issues warrant for bank robbery suspect, offers reward | KOB 4
FBI issues warrant for bank robbery suspect, offers reward

Richard Johns, 46, is wanted for the robbery of the Washington Federal Bank on Tuesday afternoon. Richard Johns, 46, is wanted for the robbery of the Washington Federal Bank on Tuesday afternoon. | 

KOB Web Staff
February 22, 2019 02:06 PM

GALLUP, N.M. - The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for robbing a bank in Gallup.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 46-year-old Richard Johns. Agents say he robbed the Washington Federal Bank on Aztec Avenue on Tuesday.

Johns has a large tattoo on his forehead that says "Dine" and another tattoo on his front neck with the "$" symbol.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Gallup Police at 505-722-2002.

