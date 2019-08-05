FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber | KOB 4
Advertisement

FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber

FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber

KOB Web Staff
August 05, 2019 09:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a bank in Santa Fe.

Advertisement

The man was captured on surveillance video at a Wells Fargo Friday. 

The FBI said the suspect, who was described as a white male in his early 30s, handed a teller a note that implied he had a gun.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 05, 2019 09:12 AM
Created: August 05, 2019 09:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash
Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash
Several New Mexico football teams struggle to find players
Several New Mexico football teams struggle to find players
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
Advertisement




Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting
Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting
Another El Paso victim dies; death toll at 22
Another El Paso victim dies; death toll at 22
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting
El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting