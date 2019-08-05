FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a bank in Santa Fe.
The man was captured on surveillance video at a Wells Fargo Friday.
The FBI said the suspect, who was described as a white male in his early 30s, handed a teller a note that implied he had a gun.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.
