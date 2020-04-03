FBI: Scammers targeting healthcare industry | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI: Scammers targeting healthcare industry

Kai Porter
Updated: April 03, 2020 05:38 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI released a warning for the healthcare industry.

“Scammers-- promising to sell COVID-19 medical equipment to healthcare facilities, equipment that they don’t have. And they’re going to try to bilk hospitals and healthcare facilities out of urgently needed funds that could go towards carrying for New Mexicans,” said Frank Fisher, spokesperson for the FBI Albuquerque Division.

Advertisement

Warning signs include:

  • Unusual payment terms
  • Last minute price changes
  • Last minute excuses to delay shipment
  • Unexplained sources of bulk supplies.

“We anticipate that this will become an issue here in New Mexico in the foreseeable future," Fisher said.

The FBI is also warning anyone who is hoarding medical equipment to sell at inflated prices.
 
"There is no tolerance for that. The state, right now, is facing one of the biggest challenges in its history, and we need everyone to work together and the last thing we need are hoarders who are trying to make a buck off hospitals and medical facilities.”

The FBI also said everyone should be cautious about anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat or diagnose coronavirus.

“Be very careful. Be very careful. We want people to have a healthy suspicion of anything that purports to be cures or treatments or precautions of COVID-19," FIsher said.
 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19
2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19
Advertisement


3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis

Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis <p></p>
Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis
Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis
Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates
Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates