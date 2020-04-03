FBI: Scammers targeting healthcare industry

The FBI is also warning anyone who is hoarding medical equipment to sell at inflated prices.



"There is no tolerance for that. The state, right now, is facing one of the biggest challenges in its history, and we need everyone to work together and the last thing we need are hoarders who are trying to make a buck off hospitals and medical facilities.”

The FBI also said everyone should be cautious about anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat or diagnose coronavirus.

“Be very careful. Be very careful. We want people to have a healthy suspicion of anything that purports to be cures or treatments or precautions of COVID-19," FIsher said.



