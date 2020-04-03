FBI: Scammers targeting healthcare industry

Kai Porter
Updated: April 03, 2020 05:38 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 04:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI released a warning for the healthcare industry.
“Scammers-- promising to sell COVID-19 medical equipment to healthcare facilities, equipment that they don’t have. And they’re going to try to bilk hospitals and healthcare facilities out of urgently needed funds that could go towards carrying for New Mexicans,” said Frank Fisher, spokesperson for the FBI Albuquerque Division.
Warning signs include:
“We anticipate that this will become an issue here in New Mexico in the foreseeable future," Fisher said.
The FBI is also warning anyone who is hoarding medical equipment to sell at inflated prices.
"There is no tolerance for that. The state, right now, is facing one of the biggest challenges in its history, and we need everyone to work together and the last thing we need are hoarders who are trying to make a buck off hospitals and medical facilities.”
The FBI also said everyone should be cautious about anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat or diagnose coronavirus.
“Be very careful. Be very careful. We want people to have a healthy suspicion of anything that purports to be cures or treatments or precautions of COVID-19," FIsher said.
