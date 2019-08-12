FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico

FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico

The Associated Press
August 12, 2019 01:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal authorities are searching for a defendant in a sexual abuse case who went missing from a halfway house in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

FBI officials said Monday that Jan Jay Moolenijzer was under strict pre-trial release conditions when he left the halfway house without permission on Aug. 5.

The 68-year-old's last known location was Tucson, Arizona.

Moolenijzer was arrested nearly a year ago in Albuquerque. He was indicted in March on four counts of aggravated sexual abuse stemming from incidents in 2001 and 2002 on tribal land in Cibola County.

According to the indictment, Moolenijzer, who is not Native American, is accused of inappropriately touching a boy under the age of 12.

The victim is a member of a tribe.

A federal warrant has been issued for Moolenijzer's arrest.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: August 12, 2019 01:19 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor names new education secretary
Governor names new education secretary
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico
FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico
One year later: Community remembers Rio Rancho girl who was raped, killed
One year later: Community remembers Rio Rancho girl who was raped, killed
New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday
New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday
Advertisement




Governor names new education secretary
Governor names new education secretary
FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico
FBI seek sex abuse suspect awaiting trial in New Mexico
AG says 'irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
AG says 'irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso
Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso
Summer ends, school year begins for APS
Summer ends, school year begins for APS