FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
KOB Web Staff
September 12, 2019 09:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI has taken over the death investigation related to 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada's death. She was found dead in the Rio Grande on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after an Amber Alert.
FBI officials said it took over the investigation because alleged crimes may have taken place on the Santa Clara Pueblo. The FBI is responsible for investigating serious crimes on Native American reservations and pueblos.
The FBI said Renezmae's death is considered suspicious. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results.
No one has been charged.
