FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death

FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death

KOB Web Staff
September 12, 2019 09:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI has taken over the death investigation related to 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada's death. She was found dead in the Rio Grande on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after an Amber Alert. 

Advertisement

FBI officials said it took over the investigation because alleged crimes may have taken place on the Santa Clara Pueblo. The FBI is responsible for investigating serious crimes on Native American reservations and pueblos.

The FBI said Renezmae's death is considered suspicious. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results. 

No one has been charged. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: September 12, 2019 09:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school
Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Homeless man offering smiles is brightening drivers' days
Homeless man offering smiles is brightening drivers' days
Albuquerque school warns parents about suspicious man
Albuquerque school warns parents about suspicious man
Advertisement



3 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
Police investigating shooting in NW Albuquerque
Police investigating shooting in NW Albuquerque
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
BCSO conducts another crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
BCSO conducts another crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque