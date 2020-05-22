FBI warns about child sexual abuse material on Zoom

"The FBI considers this activity to be a violent crime as every time child sexual abuse material is viewed the depicted child is re-victimized," Fisher said. "Furthermore, anyone who inadvertently sees child sexual abuse material depicted during a virtual event is potentially a victim as well. This is extremely serious. "

Bruce Young Candelaria, president of the Hispanic-American institute in Albuquerque, says on May 7, someone hacked into an unsecured Zoom meeting, attended by 32 small business owners, and displayed a video of child sexual abuse.

"We were the secondary victims. The primary victims, the primary victim, was the helpless child subjected to this horrific attack, and we call on everyone to help the authorities apprehend whoever is responsible for this horrific crime," Bruce said.

The FBI is still investigating the case involving the Hispanic-American Institute's Zoom call.

Bruce hopes said since they began requiring a password to attend a Zoom meeting, they haven't been hacked.

"This was just an assault on all of us that we obviously cannot forget," he said.

