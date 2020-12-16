FBI warns New Mexicans about scams during the holidays

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers continue to try and take advantage of people during the holiday season.
"In 2019, according to the FBI' Internet Crimes Complaint Center, New Mexicans lost $18 million, approximately, in online scams," said Brian Soucie, FBI intelligence analyst. "We've seen an increase in reporting approximately 40% in the same platform in 2020."
The most common scam is fake online shops. People buy items that never show up at their door.
Shipping scams are also on the rise, according to the FBI.
"Hackers are impersonating Amazon, DHL, and FedEx by sending emails that sound like they're tracking your shipments, or there's a delivery issue," said Maya Levine a security engineer with the cyber-security company, Checkpoint Software.
People could even get a text message that warns about a delivery issue, but it's actually a phishing scam.
"What we want is New Mexicans to stay alert, pay attention, check the URL website you're going to, look up third party reviews to make sure it's reputable, and make sure you're not giving out personally identifiable information," Soucie said.
