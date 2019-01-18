Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations

“They may be subject to penalties of up to five years in prison, $50,000 fine or potentially having to pay back what they receive,” Perlman said.

According to Perlman, under the law, federal workers cannot receive any “contribution” or “supplement” to salary as compensation for services.

Meanwhile, they can receive some gifts but they have to be worth less than $20 and cannot come from a person who works with the agency.

For example, TSA employees can receive some discounts, such as free food, as long as it meets certain criteria and falls under that $20 cap.

Officials at the Albuquerque Sunport said they’re trying to help TSA employees but there’s a lot of red tape.

Sunport spokesperson Stephanie Kitt told KOB, “As a city entity, we’re not able to do it on our end but we have had a lot of people reach out to us, whether it’s a passenger, a citizen, we’ve had a couple nonprofit organizations. So, we’re doing everything we can to work with these different organizations make it happen.”

Kitt said the best way to help is to go through a nonprofit that knows the ins and outs.

As for the GoFundMe pages, those also could be illegal depending on how much people donate and who is contributing.

Perlman said, ironically, the government agency that could give federal employees the OK on donations is closed due to the shutdown.

