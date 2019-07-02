Federal government sues railroad company for costs incurred by 416 Fire | KOB 4
Federal government sues railroad company for costs incurred by 416 Fire

KOB Web Staff
July 02, 2019 01:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The federal government is suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and its owner and operator, American Heritage Railways, Inc. for damages suffered as a result of the 416 Fire.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said the federal government spent about $25 million after the fire started in 2018.

The 416 Fire burned more than 50,000 acres in the San Juan National Forest.

Dunn alleges that the fire was ignited by burning particles emitted from an exhaust stack on a coal-burning steam engine locomotive.

“This fire caused significant damage, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and put lives at risk.  We owe it to taxpayers to bring this action on their behalf,” Dunn said.

