Federal government sues railroad company for costs incurred by 416 Fire
KOB Web Staff
July 02, 2019 01:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The federal government is suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and its owner and operator, American Heritage Railways, Inc. for damages suffered as a result of the 416 Fire.
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said the federal government spent about $25 million after the fire started in 2018.
The 416 Fire burned more than 50,000 acres in the San Juan National Forest.
Dunn alleges that the fire was ignited by burning particles emitted from an exhaust stack on a coal-burning steam engine locomotive.
“This fire caused significant damage, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and put lives at risk. We owe it to taxpayers to bring this action on their behalf,” Dunn said.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: July 02, 2019 01:30 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved