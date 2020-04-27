Federal judge issues preliminary injunction that prevents Alaska Native Corps. from receiving stimulus funds

Alaska lawmakers who make up Washington's delegation said that the attack on the ANC is misunderstood.

"It is sad that while Alaskans are looking past labels and working together to respond to the crisis, some have latched onto the word 'corporation' and are ignoring both law and history to try to exclude ANCs," said senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News.

The ruling delayed the federal deadline to distribute stimulus money to tribal communities, which was set for Sunday, April 26.

The final ruling will be worked out in court in the coming days.