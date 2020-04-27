Federal judge issues preliminary injunction that prevents Alaska Native Corps. from receiving stimulus funds

Justine Lopez & Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 27, 2020 07:19 PM
Created: April 27, 2020 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the distribution of tribal stimulus fund to the Alaska Native Corporations.
"Federal funds should not go to for-profit corporations," said Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez.
The Navajo Nation joined 10 other tribes in the federal lawsuit—fighting for control of $8 billion that was approved by Congress.
On Friday, attorneys for the tribes argued in Federal Court in Washington, D.C., to stop the "unlawful diversion of coronavirus relief funds to for-profit... Alaska Native Corporations."
Alaska lawmakers who make up Washington's delegation said that the attack on the ANC is misunderstood.
"It is sad that while Alaskans are looking past labels and working together to respond to the crisis, some have latched onto the word 'corporation' and are ignoring both law and history to try to exclude ANCs," said senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News.
The ruling delayed the federal deadline to distribute stimulus money to tribal communities, which was set for Sunday, April 26.
The final ruling will be worked out in court in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company