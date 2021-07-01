Federal money to be used for COVID-19 outreach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-The City of Albuquerque along with other health organizations like UNMH and Project Echo are now working with local groups to use nearly $4 million federal grant to promote COVID-19 health literacy in minority communities.

"The vaccine might not be the top issue in their priorities but when they're interacting with some of these really great community based organization to get other needs met, these trusted messengers can help them to also see the benefit of getting the vaccine," said CABQ Office of Equity and Inclusion, Michelle Melendez.