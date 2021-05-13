Federal officials prepare for wildfires

"We need to do a better job of treating our forests so reducing the hazardous build up that has occurred over decades,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

More than 15,000 firefighters will eventually be engaged in the effort. Tankers, helicopters, and engines are already being positioned where fire risks are the highest.

"Over 500 helicopters, 91 single engine air tankers, up to 34 large air tankers, over 1,600 engines and another 360 pieces of fire-fighting equipment such as dozers and water tankers,” said Vilsack.

Officials also discussed spending roughly $1,500 per acre for proper fire mitigation beforehand versus what it would cost to put out a fire on the same amount of land.

"The risk of $50,000 to put a fire out on an acre," said Vilsack.

As the fire season continues to grow, new Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says this is not something to be ignored.

"We must remain steadfast in our commitment to wild land fire preparedness, mitigation and resilience."

