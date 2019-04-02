Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty against northern NM compound suspects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Federal prosecutors revealed in a court filing Tuesday that they will not seek the death penalty against the adults who were arrested at a compound in Taos County.
Jany Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhanah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton faced the possibility of a death sentence if they were found guilty on a federal kidnapping charge.
The death penalty was not on the table for Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. He is the father of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, the Georgia boy who prosecutors say was kidnapped and was found dead at the compound. A federal law says a parent can't get the death penalty for kidnapping their own child.
In addition to the kidnapping charge, all five adults face federal terrorism and gun charges.
