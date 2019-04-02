Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty against northern NM compound suspects

Jany Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhanah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton faced the possibility of a death sentence if they were found guilty on a federal kidnapping charge.

The death penalty was not on the table for Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. He is the father of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, the Georgia boy who prosecutors say was kidnapped and was found dead at the compound. A federal law says a parent can't get the death penalty for kidnapping their own child.