Federal workers in NM to get information about repaying unemployment benefits

Brittany Costello
January 25, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Federal workers in New Mexico have let out a big sigh of relief after the president announced he would reopen the government.

However, the three-week extension, agreed to by Republicans and Democrats, has some people worrying about whether the government will shut down again in February.

“We still have bills. We have car payments, we have things that still have to come out,” said Kristy Steelman, whose husband works for the TSA.

About 1,300 New Mexicans applied for unemployment during the shutdown. Many of them are confused about the process of paying that money back.

Bill McCamley, New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions secretary-designate, said people will be getting notices in the mail.

He said federal workers will be expected to repay the money once they start receiving their paychecks.

“We want to make sure that we're helping them through this tough time and we're going to be working with them moving forward to make sure this transition is back to normality as smoothly as possible,” he said.

McCamley said payment plans will be offered.

He also said that if a shutdown happens again, they will be ready to offer more help.

Brittany Costello


January 25, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: January 25, 2019 09:20 PM

