Federal workers in NM to get information about repaying unemployment benefits

About 1,300 New Mexicans applied for unemployment during the shutdown. Many of them are confused about the process of paying that money back.

Bill McCamley, New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions secretary-designate, said people will be getting notices in the mail.

He said federal workers will be expected to repay the money once they start receiving their paychecks.

“We want to make sure that we're helping them through this tough time and we're going to be working with them moving forward to make sure this transition is back to normality as smoothly as possible,” he said.

McCamley said payment plans will be offered.

He also said that if a shutdown happens again, they will be ready to offer more help.