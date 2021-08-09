Feds continue investigation into former leadership at Lordsburg Police Department

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following an FBI raid of the Lordsburg Police Department, federal agents are now searching smartphone data connected to former police leadership – that includes former police chief Arthur De La Garza and his younger brother Elijah.
The brothers are the target of a public corruption investigation involving thousands of dollars in questionable overtime payments.
The money in question comes from the federal program, Operation Stonegarden, which gives local agencies money to help with border security.
However, unsealed search warrants suggest the brothers took overtime pay – at times when they weren't working.
The FBI subpoenaed GPS records from a popular hunting app in order to gather evidence. Court records suggest Elijah actually hunted during periods of time when he claimed he was working for the Lordburg Police Department.
A search of Elijah's phone also found questionable Google searches, including: "what is public corruption" and "what is the federal statue of limitations for public corruption."
Records also reveal a search of the FBI's website – including how the FBI investigates public corruption.
No criminal charges have been filed in the case at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
