Feds continue investigation into former leadership at Lordsburg Police Department

The FBI subpoenaed GPS records from a popular hunting app in order to gather evidence. Court records suggest Elijah actually hunted during periods of time when he claimed he was working for the Lordburg Police Department.

A search of Elijah's phone also found questionable Google searches, including: "what is public corruption" and "what is the federal statue of limitations for public corruption."

Records also reveal a search of the FBI's website – including how the FBI investigates public corruption.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case at this time. The investigation is ongoing.