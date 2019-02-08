Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe | KOB 4
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe

The Associated Press
February 08, 2019 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal authorities say 10 people face charges in a multi-agency drug investigation that lasted nearly a year in eastern New Mexico.

In a statement Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's office said the men and women who range in age from 22 to 59 face charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

They are from New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Texas, and all but two have been arrested. The arrests occurred over a span of three days that ended Thursday.

More than a dozen federal and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the 11-month investigation spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lea County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say 53 kilograms of methamphetamine, 354 grams of heroin, and 20 firearms were seized in the probe.

Created: February 08, 2019 06:32 AM

