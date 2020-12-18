Feds send additional medical support to Navajo Nation amid COVID-19 surge

The health care system is being pushed to its limits. President Nez said he welcomes the new help from the Department of Defense.

“We thank you for the work you're doing to keep us all safe,” he said.

Major General John King with the U.S. Army North will be leading the team to help support the Navajo Nation’s surge in COVID cases.

“As of today, 25 United States Navy personnel as part of the Defense Department's COVID-19 response have arrived in New Mexico and Arizona to support the people of the Navajo Nation,” Kind said.

The DOD medical professionals will work alongside health care workers at Navajo area medical facilities.

Meanwhile, President Nez is asking the Navajo people to do their part.

“We are encouraging our Navajo citizens to follow your protocols to stay home as much as we can,” he said.

President Nez met with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials Friday. His office is still waiting to hear whether the White House will grant his request to declare a major disaster, which would unlock even more resources for the fight against the pandemic.