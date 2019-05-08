Feds, tribes meet after abuse probe of reservation doctor

Weber was an IHS pediatrician for more than 20 years.

A federal jury in Montana found Weber guilty last year of sexually abusing two boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the 1990s.

He also has been accused of abusing four boys after he was assigned to South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation in 1995.

