Feds, tribes meet after abuse probe of reservation doctor

The Associated Press
May 08, 2019 12:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A White House task force is holding a consultation meeting with tribal leaders in New Mexico to address systematic breakdowns within the federal Indian Health Service to prevent child sex abuse.

A U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman says the meeting is planned for Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque.

It follows the Trump administration's announcement of the task force, which officials say was established to investigate how federal workers failed in preventing Stanley Patrick Weber from sexually abusing Native American children.

Weber was an IHS pediatrician for more than 20 years.

A federal jury in Montana found Weber guilty last year of sexually abusing two boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the 1990s.

He also has been accused of abusing four boys after he was assigned to South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation in 1995.

