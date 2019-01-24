Festival brings ice climbers together | KOB 4
Festival brings ice climbers together

Meg Hilling
January 24, 2019

OURAY, CO. - For the 24th year in a row, Ouray is hosting its Ice Festival.

Officials anticipate that the festival will bring over 4,000 people together for the sport of ice climbing.

The festival relies heavily on weather, as well as man-made and natural waterfalls.

Ouray Ice Park Executive Director Dan Chehayl says that the park is around 98 percent open, but some climbs remain closed just because the ice didn’t form up all the way.

Ice climbing requires ropes, helmets, crampons, and no fear of heights. The festival is located in a gorge south of the town of Ouray.

Park officials say throughout the weekend there will be multiple clinics for anyone to take part in.

“Have fun with it. Don’t put pressure on yourself about how you are doing,” ice climber Mark Drucker said.

The Ouray Ice Festival will be held from Jan. 24 through Jan. 27.  

Meg Hilling


Updated: January 24, 2019
Created: January 24, 2019

