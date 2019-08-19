Few people show symptoms of the West Nile Virus

If symptoms do develop, Brett said they will be similar to the flu.

“That usually will be fever, some muscle aches—kind of feels more like the flu without any cough or runny nose,” she said.



In serious cases, the infection can spread to the brain. According to Brett, typically that occurs in patients older than 60.

Wearing long sleeve clothing and pants and avoiding outdoor activity during dusk and dawn can lower the risk of contracting the virus.

“Not every mosquito has West Nile Virus so just because you got a mosquito bite doesn't mean that you will develop West Nile so that's important,” Brett said.

