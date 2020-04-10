Few people take part in pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Few people take part in pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo

Kai Porter
Updated: April 10, 2020 05:31 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 03:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- At the request of religious leaders and the governor, few people participated in the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo.

In past years, a long line of people would wait patiently to go inside the holy site and get the holy dirt, which is believed to have healing powers. However, this year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Advertisement

"It's just really weird because I'm used to seeing, even on normal days, it's busy but on Good Friday, it's really crazy so it's strange to see it so quiet and no one here at all," said Elaine Martinez, the secretary at El Santuario de Chimayo.

On the way to Chimayo, Department of Transpiration signs flashed messages to let pilgrims know the church was closed-- and to turn back.

KOB 4 witnessed only 1 person making the pilgrimage Friday morning. Stanley Cisneros parked five miles away from El Santuario de Chimayo, and walked the rest of the way by himself. 

"It’s something I’ve done for probably the past 14 years," he said. "Something like a tradition, but I always do it to give thanks for health and our well-being and also like this pandemic."

Cisneros took precautions just in case more people showed up.

"Well, I’ve got my bandanna for in case there was a lot of people. Social distancing, like the six foot," he said. "But there’s very few people so I’m pretty much by myself out here."

Martinez said she was happy that so many people listened to community leaders-- and elected to stay home this year. 

"I'm glad they are because I think we don't need to get anyone sick," she said.

Martinez is confident the pandemic will end, and the faithful will be able to make the pilgrimage again.

"Hopefully once this is all over, they can come on their own," she said. "Do a pilgrimage over the summer or something if it's better, you know? If not, they can wait and come next year."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
APD Open Space officers will be stationed at trailheads this weekend
APD Open Space officers will be stationed at trailheads this weekend
Climate control trailers now in Albuquerque in case of 'surge in fatalities'
Climate control trailers now in Albuquerque in case of 'surge in fatalities'
Albuquerque doctor breaks down how COVID-19 attacks lungs
Albuquerque doctor breaks down how COVID-19 attacks lungs
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund
Advertisement


2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
NM attorney general investigates La Vida Llena after COVID-19 outbreak
NM attorney general investigates La Vida Llena after COVID-19 outbreak
City of Albuquerque offers free childcare for essential workers
City of Albuquerque offers free childcare for essential workers
Following outbreak of COVID-19, Navajo Nation to go on lockdown for 57 hours
Following outbreak of COVID-19, Navajo Nation to go on lockdown for 57 hours
Albuquerque rehab center being converted into facility for recovering COVID-19 patients
Albuquerque rehab center being converted into facility for recovering COVID-19 patients