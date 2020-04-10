Few people take part in pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- At the request of religious leaders and the governor, few people participated in the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo.
In past years, a long line of people would wait patiently to go inside the holy site and get the holy dirt, which is believed to have healing powers. However, this year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's just really weird because I'm used to seeing, even on normal days, it's busy but on Good Friday, it's really crazy so it's strange to see it so quiet and no one here at all," said Elaine Martinez, the secretary at El Santuario de Chimayo.
On the way to Chimayo, Department of Transpiration signs flashed messages to let pilgrims know the church was closed-- and to turn back.
KOB 4 witnessed only 1 person making the pilgrimage Friday morning. Stanley Cisneros parked five miles away from El Santuario de Chimayo, and walked the rest of the way by himself.
"It’s something I’ve done for probably the past 14 years," he said. "Something like a tradition, but I always do it to give thanks for health and our well-being and also like this pandemic."
Cisneros took precautions just in case more people showed up.
"Well, I’ve got my bandanna for in case there was a lot of people. Social distancing, like the six foot," he said. "But there’s very few people so I’m pretty much by myself out here."
Martinez said she was happy that so many people listened to community leaders-- and elected to stay home this year.
"I'm glad they are because I think we don't need to get anyone sick," she said.
Martinez is confident the pandemic will end, and the faithful will be able to make the pilgrimage again.
"Hopefully once this is all over, they can come on their own," she said. "Do a pilgrimage over the summer or something if it's better, you know? If not, they can wait and come next year."
