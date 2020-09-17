Fewer COVID-19 cases being reported at New Mexico restaurants

Tommy Lopez
Created: September 17, 2020 09:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses in New Mexico appear to be doing a better job at mitigating the threat of COVID-19.
Rapid responses to businesses peaked in the middle of August with more than 250 a week.
In the second week of September, rapid responses fell below 150.
The restaurant industry has seen a decline in rapid responses, according to state officials.
"There's been greater adherence to COVID-safe practices," said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary Jim Kenney. "There's been an increase in the number of restaurants going through the New Mexico Safe Certified Program."
The state also reports a drop in public complaints about COVID-safe practices.
Kenney said all the restaurants that had their permits suspended for non-compliance are now allowed to operate.
