Fewer people filling out Census could lead to fewer community program in NM

Updated: August 20, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: August 20, 2020 05:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller explained Thursday the importance of filling out the Census.
"This is literally about dollars per person at the end of the day," Keller said.
For everyone one percent that is under counted, $750 million is lost, according to Keller. Bernalillo County officials said its population was under counted by nearly 5% in 2010.
The money allocated based on the Census could be used for various programs in the community.
"Libraries, community programs, healthcare programs, other physical and mental health programs, help for the homeless," said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.
Officials say it only takes ten minutes to fill out the Census, and they remind people that there are no citizenship questions.
"Just who, where and how many," Morgas Baca said. "That's it. It's pretty basic
People can respond online, by phone or by mail. People who do not respond may be visited by a Census worker to fill out the information.
