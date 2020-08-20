Fewer people filling out Census could lead to fewer community program in NM

"Libraries, community programs, healthcare programs, other physical and mental health programs, help for the homeless," said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.

Officials say it only takes ten minutes to fill out the Census, and they remind people that there are no citizenship questions.

"Just who, where and how many," Morgas Baca said. "That's it. It's pretty basic

People can respond online, by phone or by mail. People who do not respond may be visited by a Census worker to fill out the information.