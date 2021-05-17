Fewer people in New Mexico getting COVID-19 vaccine

According to the New Mexico Department of Health,

New Mexico averaged 15,665 shots a day in March and 15,361 shots in April.

In early May, the state is averaging about 8,400 shots a day.

There are efforts to make the vaccine more accessible to people.

In Albuquerque, the city has a mobile shot clinic parked at the Westside Community Center.

No appointment is needed.

The state is also hosting events to answer questions about the vaccine.

Officials also expect numbers to increase now that people who are vaccinated don't have to wear a mask in most circumstances.

Click here to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine

