Fewer people in New Mexico getting COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The number of people getting a COVID-19 shot in New Mexico is decreasing.
Dr. Melissa Martinez, who runs the mass vaccination clinic at The Pit, said some people are still hesitant about getting the vaccine and others don't know how to go about getting the shot.
"They have some barriers, and they're not really sure how to go about doing it," Martinez said.
Officials with the Department of Health expected fewer people to get the vaccine after the initial wave of those who were enthusiastic got their shots.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health,
New Mexico averaged 15,665 shots a day in March and 15,361 shots in April.
In early May, the state is averaging about 8,400 shots a day.
There are efforts to make the vaccine more accessible to people.
In Albuquerque, the city has a mobile shot clinic parked at the Westside Community Center.
No appointment is needed.
The state is also hosting events to answer questions about the vaccine.
Officials also expect numbers to increase now that people who are vaccinated don't have to wear a mask in most circumstances.
