Fewer people in New Mexico getting COVID-19 vaccine | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Fewer people in New Mexico getting COVID-19 vaccine

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 17, 2021 06:40 PM
Created: May 17, 2021 05:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The number of people getting a COVID-19 shot in New Mexico is decreasing.

Dr. Melissa Martinez, who runs the mass vaccination clinic at The Pit, said some people are still hesitant about getting the vaccine and others don't know how to go about getting the shot.

"They have some barriers, and they're not really sure how to go about doing it," Martinez said.

Officials with the Department of Health expected fewer people to get the vaccine after the initial wave of those who were enthusiastic got their shots.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health,

New Mexico averaged 15,665 shots a day in March and 15,361 shots in April. 

In early May, the state is averaging about 8,400 shots a day.

There are efforts to make the vaccine more accessible to people.

In Albuquerque, the city has a mobile shot clinic parked at the Westside Community Center. 

No appointment is needed. 

The state is also hosting events to answer questions about the vaccine. 

Officials also expect numbers to increase now that people who are vaccinated don't have to wear a mask in most circumstances.

Click here to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case
Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in a triple homicide case
Landspout tornado reported near Socorro
Landspout tornado reported near Socorro
BCSO: Alameda reopened at Loretta after fatal crash
BCSO: Alameda reopened at Loretta after fatal crash
APS: Kirtland ES students safely return to class following evacuation
APS: Kirtland ES students safely return to class following evacuation
Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation
Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation