Film industry workers facing challenges during pandemic

Grace Reader
Updated: September 26, 2020 10:43 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Aspiring writers, actors and other film industry hopefuls are facing the reality of COVID-19 and the additional challenges it's added to an already complicated career field.
"As far as the industry goes, we're just getting up going on this one TV show but production is hard because insurance and how are people going to shut down if one person tests positive, and you're testing everybody every three days, and actors lives are the worst case scenario for COVID," said Joshua Michael Stern, a writer, director and producer. "You're in a small hot room with someone take after take after take and kissing and fighting."
Stern said New Mexicans still need to take advantage of opportunities that are offered in the state.
"Write things you could shoot in New Mexico, write things about New Mexico," he said. "And make yourself available to the crews and the film office there."
Stern understands getting a job in the film industry won't necessarily be easy during the pandemic, but he is optimistic about the future.
'We'll get through it as we always get through everything," he said.
