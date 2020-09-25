Film industry workers facing challenges during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Aspiring writers, actors and other film industry hopefuls are facing the reality of COVID-19 and the additional challenges it's added to an already complicated career field.

"As far as the industry goes, we're just getting up going on this one TV show but production is hard because insurance and how are people going to shut down if one person tests positive, and you're testing everybody every three days, and actors lives are the worst case scenario for COVID," said Joshua Michael Stern, a writer, director and producer. "You're in a small hot room with someone take after take after take and kissing and fighting."