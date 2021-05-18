Film, TV industry in Santa Fe hits pre-pandemic levels

Kai Porter
SANTA FE, N.M.- Santa Fe’s film and television industry is back to pre-pandemic levels.
"We have been on track to have a record-breaking year this year,” said Jen LaBar-Tapia, director of the Santa Fe Film Office.
She joined Mayor Alan Webber during a webcast Tuesday to talk about the industry.
"The Santa Fe Film Office jointly funded by city and county has brought in about half a billion dollars into the Santa Fe region since our conception, so since 2016-2017. So it's a big number," she said.
It’s money that stays in the local economy, spent at hotels, restaurants and small businesses.
The industry is showing no signs of slowing down.
A city spokesperson says the goal is to one day expand Garson Studios in Santa Fe's Midtown Campus.
As it comes up with a new plan to re-develop the property, Labar-Tapia also says productions are also ramping up.
"I've got 35 productions on my production board right now and that is productions that are either here, coming here, or scheduled to be here in 2022. Santa Fe's already booked through 2022 with productions that are looking at coming here or already committed to being here," she said.
