Film, TV industry in Santa Fe hits pre-pandemic levels

It’s money that stays in the local economy, spent at hotels, restaurants and small businesses.

The industry is showing no signs of slowing down.

A city spokesperson says the goal is to one day expand Garson Studios in Santa Fe's Midtown Campus.

As it comes up with a new plan to re-develop the property, Labar-Tapia also says productions are also ramping up.

"I've got 35 productions on my production board right now and that is productions that are either here, coming here, or scheduled to be here in 2022. Santa Fe's already booked through 2022 with productions that are looking at coming here or already committed to being here," she said.

