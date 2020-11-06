Final touches being put on new LGBTQIA Center

Joy Wang
Updated: November 06, 2020 09:26 PM
Created: November 06, 2020 08:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- The LGBTQIA Center is preparing to open in Albuquerque.
This building is meant to be a safe haven for many people in the community.
Showcasing and selling art, along with fundraising will be a major component of the center.
College prep classes will also be provided.
"It's a place where they can \do work on their economics, their homework, their, like, their household finance, learn new skills, dance, so it's important for the wellbeing of them and the community," said Renato Estacio.
There's a room for theater, and a dance studio where instructors will teach kids as young as six years old.
"The arts are so important because people get to not just express themselves but they learn life skills," Estacio said.
The grand opening is scheduled for January.
