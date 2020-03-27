Financial analyst says stock are essentially 'on sale' due to market downturn

Colton Shone
Updated: March 27, 2020 07:20 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The stock market has taken a major beating during the coronavirus crisis.
Financial experts don't believe people under 40 should have to worry about their retirement accounts. Historically, markets have rebounded from major losses.
David Reyes, of Reyes Financial Architecture, suggests to keep investing. He said people who can should invest more right now because stocks are essentially 'on sale.'
However, people who are in their "golden years' may have more to worry about.
"There's people who are going to have to go back to work. If you have a million dollars saved for retirement and you lose $400,000, then you've got problems," Reyes said.
Reyes says the last bear market, in 2007, lasted 18 months, and it took five-and-half years to get back to even.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company