Financial expert talks about rising gas prices in New Mexico

"We've seen gas prices creep up a little bit. We've seen that due to two big reasons: One, oil prices themselves are creeping up and the second is that the industry itself is fairly seasonal, meaning that we typically see rises during the summer driving season," said UNM financial professor, Dr. Reilly White.

"About nine million barrels a day is what we consume as a county typically, and consumption right now has recovered a bit, but we're still about 30 percent below where we were at this time last year," Dr. White said.