Find the Grinch contest encourages public to shop local

AZTEC, N.M. — For a few weeks now, Christy Clugston has been painting the Grinch on windows in businesses across town.

“I wanted to paint the windows because I am really big with community, and I proposed that we could do the same theme, which is Whoville, that way we’re all doing the same thing," Clugston said, the owner of Inspire Heart Art. "We’re hiding Grinches in all the windows that families can come see."