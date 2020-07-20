Fine dining restaurant offering outdoor service in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
Updated: July 20, 2020 05:57 PM
Created: July 20, 2020 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Geronimo, a fine dining restaurant in Santa Fe, has made adjustments to stay relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We’re just rolling with the punches and it seems like the punches just don’t stop," said Geronimo's co-owner Sllin Cruz. "It’s one thing after another."
Despite tougher times, the restaurant has managed to avoid laying off any of its staff.
"The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) has helped a lot," said Chris Harvey, who also co-owns the restaurant. "We got the PPP and were able to pay our staff the whole time."
Geronimo expanded its outdoor dining area to comply with the governor's public health order.
In addition to its old patio, the restaurant put a ten in the parking lot to accommodate more guests.
"We had to get a permit from the city a special permit that they’re doing for restaurants to serve in the street or serve in your parking lot," Harvey said. "We had to go through Alcohol and Gaming. It’s a whole process. Fortunately they’ve expedited the whole thing."
The new patio can seat 26 guests at nine tables.
"We’ve been sold out every night," Cruz said.
"We’re just trying to protect people and keep people employed at the same time," Harvey added.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company