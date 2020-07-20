Fine dining restaurant offering outdoor service in Santa Fe

Geronimo expanded its outdoor dining area to comply with the governor's public health order.

In addition to its old patio, the restaurant put a ten in the parking lot to accommodate more guests.

"We had to get a permit from the city a special permit that they’re doing for restaurants to serve in the street or serve in your parking lot," Harvey said. "We had to go through Alcohol and Gaming. It’s a whole process. Fortunately they’ve expedited the whole thing."

The new patio can seat 26 guests at nine tables.

"We’ve been sold out every night," Cruz said.

"We’re just trying to protect people and keep people employed at the same time," Harvey added.