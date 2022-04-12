McBride Fire: Ruidoso residents north of high school asked to evacuate immediately

KOB Web Staff
RUIDOSO, N.M. — A fire has started on McBride Drive in Ruidoso and has already burned 1,000 acres.
Village of Ruidoso officials say the fire jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road and is currently headed north toward Eagle Creek and Homestead Acres. Residents who live in those areas are asked to evacuate and go to the Ruidoso Convention Center.
According to officials with the Lincoln National Forest, everyone north of Ruidoso High School needs to get in their cars and leave.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. Multiple structures have been lost.
High winds have caused power outages and many downed trees and power lines Tuesday. Internet and power is out in Ruidoso.
According to Ruidoso Municipal Schools, all students have been evacuated to the Ruidoso Convention Center for parent pick-up.
#WildfireWatch: @EddieGarciaKOB is monitoring this #fire - not to be confused with the #NogalCanyonFire in #LincolnCounty. #Evacuations happening in #Ruidoso. @KOB4 https://t.co/QND2Rz5Ye4— Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) April 12, 2022
