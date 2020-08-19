Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 550 acres | KOB 4
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 550 acres

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 19, 2020 08:18 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 03:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Medio Fire, burning north of Santa Fe, has grown to 550 acres.

Fire officials say containment remains at 0%.

The fire generated mostly white smoke Wednesday, which leads officials to believe that it is slowing down.

However, fire officials stress that the fire is challenging to fight due to its remote location.

Fire crews are looking for natural barriers to contain it. 

“We got about 70 personnel assigned to the fire including a type 3 incident commander, two hot shot crews, a helicopter and I believe a fixed-wing aircraft is joining us today," said Julie Anne Overton, spokesperson for the Santa Fe national Forest. 

Officials believe the fire was caused by lightning.

No homes are threatened, and no evacuation orders are in place.
 


