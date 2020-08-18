Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres | KOB 4
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 18, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: August 18, 2020 02:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews are battling a fire off the Rio en Medio Trail on the Española Ranger District. 

The fire has grown to 150 acres in size, and 0% contained.

Fire officials say the fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain. A helicopter had to be grounded due to lightning. Only ground crews can access the fire by hiking. 

No structures are currently at risk, but the fire is burning within a few miles of Nambe and Tesuque Pueblos and small communities in the area. 


