Fire crews monitor hot spots following La Cienega fire

Sandoval said he saw the flames towering over the ridge behind his house.

"It was pretty intense. A lot of commotion,” he said.

More than 50 firefighters were called out to the Las Lagunitas neighborhood, which was evacuated around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sandoval’s property is just outside the gated neighborhood. He was told if the fire spreads, he would have to leave his house too.

"Yeah, concerned, you know. Not too worried, but, concerned. This is crazy, never seen anything like this,” he said.

Anthony Armijo with the Santa Fe County Fire Department said well-trained crews and the availability of a firefighting helicopter were crucial in protecting homes.

"Fire season is facing us front on. You know, it's here, and we got to remind our citizens we can't get complacent this time of year with all these forest closures and burn bans that we have in-effect,” Armijo said.

One home suffered smoke damage as a result of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Armijo said crews were out looking for hot spots Sunday afternoon. He said because of the dry, hot start to spring, fire danger is greater this year than last and crews need to be prepared.

“It was actually pretty awesome, to see these guys in operation, you know. Kudos, big time kudos to these guys,” Sandoval said.

One neighbor said the cause of the fire was man-made, but officials said it’s still under investigation.