Fire crews prepare for high winds in Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire area

Spencer Schacht
Updated: April 27, 2022 06:36 PM
Created: April 27, 2022 03:46 PM
MORA COUNTY, N.M. – Fire crews are working around the clock to try and gain more ground on the largest wildfire burning in New Mexico.
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires burning in the Santa Fe National Forest combined over the weekend, and so far have torched more than 61,000 acres. However, progress has been made.
On Wednesday, the state reopened Highway 518 between Mora and Las Vegas. While some people are excited about this change, others are more hesitant.
Plenty of burn scars and small fires still line the west side of Highway 518 and as folks drive by, ash is kicked up into the air.
While many people are taking advantage of the opening and returning to Mora and other evacuated areas, others back in Las Vegas are choosing to stay behind a little bit longer.
“I was excited but I'm kind of scared I don’t want to go home It’s not a guarantee that the fires are not going to spread,” said Misty Graham, evacuee.
Other folks KOB 4 talked to at the evacuation shelter say this is déjà vu. They were allowed to go back to their home in Panderies only to be told to leave a few days later.
Now evacuation orders are still in place for many areas along 518, so if folks do choose to go back to check on their houses, it is at their own risk.
