Fire crews prepare for high winds in Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire area

While many people are taking advantage of the opening and returning to Mora and other evacuated areas, others back in Las Vegas are choosing to stay behind a little bit longer.

“I was excited but I'm kind of scared I don’t want to go home It’s not a guarantee that the fires are not going to spread,” said Misty Graham, evacuee.

Other folks KOB 4 talked to at the evacuation shelter say this is déjà vu. They were allowed to go back to their home in Panderies only to be told to leave a few days later.

Now evacuation orders are still in place for many areas along 518, so if folks do choose to go back to check on their houses, it is at their own risk.