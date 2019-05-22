Fire danger levels are stable in SE New Mexico

However, this wasn't always the case.

"Last year this time we were still relatively dry. I believe we had already moved at the high fire danger," Whiteaker said.

The 246 Fire in Capitan, New Mexico reportedly burned more than 3,000 acres.

Though things are calm for now, Whiteaker believes better safe than sorry.

"When you go camping, make sure your fires are out when you leave. We've had a few abandoned camp fires already this year," he said.