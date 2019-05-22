Fire danger levels are stable in SE New Mexico | KOB 4
Fire danger levels are stable in SE New Mexico

Faith Egbuonu
May 22, 2019 07:07 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Fire danger levels were high around this time last year when 246 Fire swept through parts of southeast New Mexico, but things have changed. 

Officials said the fire danger levels don't show cause for much concern now.

"It's been stable and moderate for fairly over a month, probably a little bit longer. So, we're looking pretty good right now for this time of year," said Ryan Whiteaker, fire staff officer with Lincoln National Forest.

However, this wasn't always the case. 

"Last year this time we were still relatively dry. I believe we had already moved at the high fire danger," Whiteaker said. 

The 246 Fire in Capitan, New Mexico reportedly burned more than 3,000 acres. 

Though things are calm for now, Whiteaker believes better safe than sorry. 

"When you go camping, make sure your fires are out when you leave. We've had a few abandoned camp fires already this year," he said. 

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: May 22, 2019 07:07 PM
Created: May 22, 2019 05:00 PM

